What are the details of PBC's Amazon Prime deal? Everything you need to know about the deal

Al Haymon's PBC now has a new home at Amazon Prime.

Earlier this year, Showtime announced that they were out of the combat sports business. For MMA fans, the news wasn't shocking as Bellator got sold to the PFL. However, boxing fans have had much less clarity on the future of the sport.

Premier Boxing Champions, which hosts names such as Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez, needed a new home. Earlier this week, they finally did. Amazon Prime will reportedly replace Showtime as the promoter's distributor and will begin holding events in 2024.

In the days since that announcement, fans have learned more details about the PBC's future with Amazon Prime. The good news for Al Haymon and others is that they won't have to worry about putting content out in 2024.

As of now, the length of the deal isn't known. However, Amazon Prime is expected to broadcast 12 to 14 boxing events yearly. Those events will be a mix of pay-per-view cards, as well as some that will be available for streaming.

Furthermore, each card is expected to have a two-hour block of prelims available for streaming on Prime Video. Beyond that, each card will have 'shoulder programming', and other fight week content. However, what that exact programming will be hasn't been specified.

Expand Tweet

Has Al Haymon announced any events for PBC's 2024 schedule?

As of now, Al Haymon and PBC haven't announced any events for 2024.

That being said, in the combat sports world, it's hard for things to remain a secret. As reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Gervonta Davis is expected to headline the first Amazon Prime pay-per-view event in March.

While 'Tank' doesn't have an announced opponent for his spring return, he has been linked to a rematch with Isaac Cruz. In their first bout in December 2021, 'Pitbull' suffered a unanimous decision defeat but did have moments of success.

Expand Tweet

Beyond that, PBC is set to promote the return of Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar is currently expected to return on Amazon Prime pay-per-view on May 4. He's also expected to be in action in September on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Much like 'Tank', Alvarez doesn't have a confirmed opponent for his return. However, he's been linked to David Benavidez, Terence Crawford, Jaime Munguia, and more. Regardless, it seems that he will have a busy 2024.

Beyond that, however, there are no announced PBC events for next year. However, one can imagine that they are working diligently for a packed 2024 schedule.