Gervonta Davis reportedly planning return to U.K. for first fight overseas since 2017

Gervonta Davis' next fight will reportedly be going down in the U.K.

'Tank' has been out of action since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia in April. That was by far the biggest victory of the champion's career, and he seemed destined for stardom. Mike Tyson even called Davis the "face of boxing" after the win.

However, Davis was quickly in legal trouble. Just a month after defeating 'KingRy', the WBA (Super) lightweight champion found himself serving a brief jail sentence for violating terms of his home detention relating to a 2021 hit-and-run.

Ultimately, Davis served just 44 days in jail before being released. However, the champion has kept his head down since then. While he was linked to an Amazon Prime pay-per-view main event in March, that slot is now occupied by Tim Tsyzu vs. Keith Thurman.

That being said, it seems that 'Tank' is now closing in on a return. According to a recent report from Ring Magazine, Davis is in talks to fight in the summer. The interesting detail is that the event would be going down in the U.K.

If that happens, it would be the first time that the lightweight had competed overseas since 2017. To add credence to the report, Davis recently shot down comments that his return was being slotted for Las Vegas.

What happened last time Gervonta Davis fought outside America? Revisiting 2017 knockout win

"The last time Gervonta Davis fought outside of America, it was a trip across the pond to the U.K. in 2017. The bout was a pivotal one for the rising 'Tank'. In his previous outing, he had won IBF super featherweight gold with a seventh-round stoppage of Jose Pedraza.

Following the victory, he was ordered to face Liam Walsh. The two eventually agreed on terms for the fight to go down in May 2017. Famously, Davis struggled to make weight for this bout, which eventually promoted a move to lightweight.

However, in one of his final bouts at super featherweight, Davis absolutely dominated 'Destiny'. The champion stalked Walsh for the first two rounds, keeping him on the back foot. In round three, Davis unleashed a brutal combination to score the knockout win.

Seven years removed from that win in London, the lightweight champion seems primed for a return to the U.K.

