Conor Benn sends Gervonta Davis an ultimatum over turning down fight offer

Conor Benn is unhappy with Gervonta Davis' decision not to accept an offer to fight him.

'The Destroyer' is fresh off a destructive win over Peter Dobson earlier this month in Las Vegas. For Benn, the victory was just his second since late 2022. That October, the Brit famously had his career interrupted by a drug test failure.

As a result, a scheduled pay-per-view fight with Chris Eubank Jr. was scrapped. However, Benn seemingly has a new lease on life with his latest win. Quickly, several high-profile names, including former champion Adrien Broner, called him out.

However, Davis zeroed in on Benn as his next opponent. 'Tank' has been out of action since a dominant knockout victory over Ryan Garcia last spring. Following the win, the WBA Super lightweight champion went on a bit of a hiatus.

Talks between Davis and Benn quickly heated up, with Eddie Hearn sending an offer to the champion. Sadly, it seems that the figure wasn't high enough. Earlier today, the head of Matchroom revealed that Davis turned down an offer to fight the British boxer.

As a result, Benn took to Instagram stories and wrote:

"Don't ever @ me ever again [Gervonta Davis]."

Check out his post below:

Roy Jones Jr. chimes in on who should be next for Gervonta Davis

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has some advice for Gervonta Davis.

With discussions between 'Tank' and Conor Benn going poorly, it's tough to see who the lightweight champion will fight next. In recent weeks, Davis has been linked to a potential summer return to the U.K.

However, no opponent has been linked to him beyond 'The Destroyer' obviously. With that in mind, Jones Jr. has a couple of suggestions. Speaking with BoxingScene, the legendary boxer was asked about who should be next for Davis.

There, 'Captain Hook' offered Davis a little bit of advice. Jones Jr. recommended that the champion fight Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. 'The Dream' is currently booked against Ryan Garcia, while 'Sugar' is currently without an opponent.

In the interview with BoxingScene, Jones Jr. explained:

“You want to see him fight Shakur. Yeah, you want to see him fight Haney. Haney is probably going to outgrow him. Shakur ain’t going to be far behind that because [Davis] is short, and they’re not. So, if he’s going to fight one of them, he better hurry up and do it now because the longer he waits, the more it weighs in their favor."