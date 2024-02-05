"Whenever you want it" - Conor Benn exposes DMs from former champion clamoring for fight

Fresh off a win over the weekend, Conor Benn has been called out by Adrien Broner.

'The Destroyer' returned to the ring on Saturday night in Las Vegas. There, he faced the undefeated Peter Dobson in Benn's first bout of 2024. While the underdog had moments, the Brit largely dominated en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

With the win, Benn reintroduced himself to the welterweight division. While the British boxer has struggled to get a big fight due to his drug testing issues, many big names have called him out since his win. Namely, WBA (Super) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis offered to face Benn next.

However, if Benn's next fight doesn't wind up being 'Tank', he has another potential challenger. Taking to social media earlier today, the welterweight contender revealed private DMs from former champion Adrien Broner.

'The Problem' hasn't been seen since a unanimous decision win over Bill Hutchinson last June. Still, Broner believes that a fight with the rising Benn makes sense. In the private exchange, the former champion wrote:

"Let's make the fight!"

Seemingly interested in the bout, Benn fired back:

"On smoke whenever you want it."

See the text exchange below:

Eddie Hearn weighs in on Conor Benn's next fight

If it's up to Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn won't be facing Adrien Broner next.

While 'The Problem' is a massive name, he's past his best years. Furthermore, his out-of-the-ring issues over the last few years make it unlikely that he would land the fight with 'The Destroyer'.

Following Benn's win on Saturday night, Hearn was interviewed in the ring alongside the boxer. There, the promoter was asked about what should be next for the welterweight contender.

The promoter then opined that the best fight for Benn would be a re-booking with Chris Eubank Jr. The two British boxers were famously set to fight in October 2022, but the bout was canceled. Due to Benn's failed drug test, the bout was scrapped.

Since then, the two sides have been unable to re-book the fight. In 2024, Eddie Hearn will attempt to get it finalized. Speaking following Conor Benn's victory on Saturday, the promoter stated (via The Mirror):

"He'll criticize tonight and he'll talk about this, but he continues to turn down a payday three times bigger than he can get anywhere else. So, if he's easy work and you want to make the biggest fight in the history of British boxing... make it! I don't understand, Benn is tired of talking about him anyway and I'm still baffled."