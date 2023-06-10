Did Adrien Broner defeat Bill Hutchinson in his return? Here's the latest update

Adrien Broner ended his long layoff with a unanimous decision win over Bill Hutchinson last night.

'The Can Man' has had a rough last few years, to put it mildly. Broner has remained a top star and attraction, which has earned him boxing matches against the likes of Manny Pacquiao. However, he's lost in his steps up in competition.

In 2021, the former champion scored a controversial decision win over Jovanie Santiago in his return. Many felt that Broner didn't deserve the nod, and that combined with a pullout against Omar Figueroa Jr. later that year led Showtime to part ways with him.

Last year, he ended his free agency by signing with the upstart BLK Prime promotion. However, after three opponent changes and multiple canceled returns, he parted ways with the company. Broner then signed with controversial promoter Don King earlier this year.

All those trials and tribulations led to Adrien Broner's return on pay-per-view against Bill Hutchinson last night. In the main event, 'AB' scored a wide unanimous decision victory, earning his second win in a row.

Danny @dantheboxingman





#Boxing #BronerHutchinson





Adrien Broner throwing more than just single shots in the 1st round…….
#Boxing #BronerHutchinson

In terms of undercard action, Guillermo Rigondeaux scored a seventh-round knockout win over Charlie Clemente-Andino. Another key bout saw Antonio Williams remain undefeated by stopping Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.

Adrien Broner calls out several big names after return

Following his win over Bill Hutchinson, Adrien Broner called for some big fights.

While 'The Problem' has lost a lot of high-profile fights recently, he remains a relatively big draw. Moreover, Broner is still relatively young for the sport, at just 33 years old.

That means that the former champion has some time for a few big paydays, and he's willing to hunt for them. After claiming his win over Bill Hutchinson last night, Broner called out several high-profile boxers.

In the post-fight interview, Adrien Broner called out Rolando Romero, as well as Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez. 'The Tartan Tornado' and 'The Takeover' are set to face-off later tonight over 140-pound gold.

In the post-fight interview, the former champion remarked:

"Anybody with a title. I see, what's his next? Romello? What's his name? Rolly! Rolly. I'd like the winner of Teofimo and Josh Taylor, I want anybody with a belt. I want all the belts! I don't just want a Louis belt or a Gucci belt. I want the WBA belt, the WBO belt, the WBC belt, and the IBF belt too!"

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #BronerHutchinson
(via @fitetv)



Adrien Broner says he's coming for all the belts at 140
(via @fitetv)

