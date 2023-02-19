Adrien Broner's return postponed after third opponent withdraws

Adrien Broner will have to wait a bit longer to make his return to the ring.

'The Problem' was initially scheduled to face Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime pay-per-view this month. The bout would've been Broner's first under the upstart promotion, having left Showtime Boxing late last year.

The signing was a big one, as the former four-division champion voiced his intention to take his comeback seriously. Broner, for his part, lived up to those comments, as he's clearly slimmed down and gotten himself into great shape.

Sadly, he still won't get to showcase his improved skills in the ring for a while. 'El Terrible' withdrew from the matchup last month due to a conflict with his manager. As a result, journeyman Hank Lundy stepped up into the new makeshift main event.

The matchup lasted a bit over two weeks as Lundy suffered a cut in training. He was handed a medical suspension and was forced to pull out of the contest. That left young prospect Michael Williams Jr. as the newest replacement.

But that fight too has collapsed. As first reported by BoxingScene, for unknown reasons, Williams Jr. has pulled out of the fight. With just a week to go to find a replacement, Adrien Broner's return has officially been postponed.

When was Adrien Broner's last fight?

By the time Adrien Broner competes next, it'll be over two years since his last appearance in the ring.

'The Problem' has had a rough last few years. Once viewed as one of the biggest stars and names in the sport, he's had arrest after arrest, combined with alternating wins and losses since 2017.

Nonetheless, things were supposed to be different in February 2021. Broner again stated that he was on the comeback trail and was given the unproven Jovanie Santiago in the Showtime main event.

Instead of showing shades of his championship days, Adrien Broner disappointed that night. Despite the former titleholder doing little in the way of offense, he wound up getting the victory by unanimious decision.

Following the win, he was booked for a clash with Omar Figueroa Jr. the following year. However, just a few short weeks before the fight, Broner pulled out of the fight citing mental health issues.

Months later, the former champion emerged as one of BLK Prime's new signings. Despite lots of hope following the announcement, Broner will have to wait a bit to fight at his new home.

