"I've got what it takes" - Adrien Broner determined to make the most of "second chance" in return 

Adrien Broner is grateful for a second chance, and he plans to make the most of it.

'The Problem' is once again back on the comeback trail, which has been the case on several occasions. Over the last decade, the former four-division champion hasn't seen much better days as he's struggled with mental health, legal, and performance issues.

Nonetheless, the former titleholder is now gearing up to make yet another return to the ring. Broner is getting a fresh start by leaving Showtime. He was with the network for the majority of his career but left late last year.

He signed with BLK Prime Boxing, an upstart promotion that has already made an impact by signing names such as Terence Crawford and Cris Cyborg. For his part, Broner is slated to headline a pay-per-view card later this month in the company's second high-profile event.

Ahead of his return, Adrien Broner knows the stakes. He knows that this might be his last shot, and he's prepared to make the most of it. In a feature with BoxingScene, the former champion remarked:

"I've been through a lot, but I'm not one to give up easily. I know I've got what it takes to be a champion again, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get there... I've got a lot to prove, and I'm going to do it with my fists. I'm back and better than ever, and I'm going to make the most of this second chance."

See his comments below:

Who is Adrien Broner's next opponent?

Moving over Jake Paul, Adrien Broner is now the most ducked man in boxing, apparently.

'The Problem Child' has complained over the last year about struggling to get opponents, but 'The Problem' will likely have him beat. Since announcing his return for this month, Broner has gone through three different opponents.

He was initially slated to face former title contender Ivan Redkach, with the pair even having a press conference in December. However, 'El Terrible' later pulled out of the fight due to managerial issues.

As a result, journeyman Hank Lundy got the nod to the main event. However, after sustaining an injury in training just weeks after accepting the fight, he too was pulled from the fight.

As a result, Adrien Broner will now be facing Michael Williams Jr. on February 25th. 'Boy Wonder' is a decent prospect, holding a record of 20-1. However, one step up in competition against John Bauza in December 2021 saw him brutally finished.

