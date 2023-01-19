Adrien Broner vs. Ivan Redkach canceled as 'AB' receives new opponent for February return

Adrien Broner and Ivan Redkach won't be fighting after all.

'AB' has been out of action since his clash with Joviane Santiago in February 2021. While many felt the latter deserved an upset victory, it was Broner who walked away with a controversial unanimous decision.

The bout ended up being the final time the former four-division champion would fight on Showtime. Late last year, Broner signed a three-fight deal with the upstart BLK Prime Boxing promotion.

They previously made a splash in free agency by signing Terence Crawford. 'Bud' wound up knocking out David Avanesyan in BLK Prime Boxing's first foray on pay-per-view. For their second event, they signed Ivan Redkach to face Broner on February 25th.

Sadly, that fight won't go ahead, as 'El Terrible' has withdrawn from the contest. On Twitter, Redkach blamed his promoter, Joe DeGuardia, for the fight falling apart. The Ukrainian has also vowed to expose his promoter for ruining the matchup.

See Redkach's tweet confirming the fight was canceled below: Warning - NSFW Language

Ivan Redkach @ivan_redkach my god I don't want to hear that the fight was canceled thanks to the devil Joe DeGuardia 🧛🏿‍♂️, people like him are ruining a boxer's life I have no words for a boxer's dream I'll tell the media what a devil he is ⚰️🪦 I will tell you the truth who it is 🧌 my god I don't want to hear that the fight was canceled thanks to the devil Joe DeGuardia 🧛🏿‍♂️, people like him are ruining a boxer's life I have no words for a boxer's dream I'll tell the media what a devil he is ⚰️🪦 I will tell you the truth who it is 🧌 https://t.co/zyT1sy0ieJ

Nonetheless, Adrien Broner will continue to fight on, as the promotion announced that Hank Lundy will replace Ivan Redkach. The fight will proceed as a ten-round welterweight bout on pay-per-view, with the card scheduled for Atlanta.

Who is Adrien Broner's next opponent, Hank Lundy?

Adrien Broner's replacement opponent, Hank Lundy, is no stranger to boxing fans.

'Hammerin' is one of the more well-known journeymen in the welterweight division. A former title challenger who's shared the ring with names such as Terence Crawford and Jose Zepeda, the 39-year-old currently holds a 31-11-1 professional record.

It's worth noting, however, that the Philadelphian has hit a bit of a downslope in his career. Lundy enters the pay-per-view headliner with Broner riding a three-fight losing streak. He previously lost to the aforementioned 'Chon', as well as Robbie Davies Jr. and Alex Martin.

However, Hank Lundy feels motivated heading ninto his showdown with Adrien Broner next month. During a press release, the former title challenger discussed how important the fight with 'AB' is for him.

Beyond that, the 39-year-old plans to spring an upset on February 25th. In a press release, Lundy was quoted as stating:

“Fighting Broner is something I’ve envisioned for a long time and now this opportunity has presented itself to me. Broner has established himself as one of the best fighters in the world, but he hasn’t been active, so I’m going to take full advantage of his inactivity. Everyone knows that I will fight anyone and the big names run from me. So I’m telling everyone right now, I’m going to beat the s*** out of this can man.”

