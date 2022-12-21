Former four-division champion Adrien Broner will make his upcoming BLK Prime debut on February 25 in Atlanta. This will be one week later than the originally scheduled date of February 18.

The news was disclosed by the Ukrainian fighter on his social media profile. Adrien Broner will take on Ivan Redkach in a welterweight match. The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena, where the event would presumably take place, was not mentioned, nor was the reason for the date change.

"One more week in the diet savings account. Don't forget this exciting opportunity. Grass and water should be your best choice and best friend.”

How will Adrien Broner vs. Ivan Redkach turn out based on their previous encounters?

Redkach's last battle, in which he was scandalously defeated by Regis Prograis via technical knockout, will be remembered. In contrast, Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) last stepped into the ring in his February 2021 unanimous decision victory over Jovani Santiago in Uncasville. He outperformed the Puerto Rican in 12 rounds.

The first of a lucrative three-fight contract between Adrien Broner and BLK Prime was formally revealed on October 25 and will shortly commence against Redkach.

The second bout in a row for Los Angeles-based Ukrainian southpaw Redkach will take place in Atlanta. He lost to Regis Prograis on April 17 of last year during his final bout. The initial results of the fight were given as a technical decision. However, this was later altered to a technical knockout following Prograis' successful appeal to the Georgia Athletic Commission.

Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) suffered his second straight defeat after falling to former two-division champion Danny Garcia in a unanimous decision. Redkach bit Garcia in the ninth round of their bout in January 2020, which served as the main event of the Showtime evening in Brooklyn, New York. The Athletic Commission later disqualified Redkach.

There'll be much to fight for in the Broner v. Redkach war when the pair go toe-to-toe on February 25.

Poll : 0 votes