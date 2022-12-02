Regis Prograis is currently in danger of losing the massive payday that he earned last weekend.

'Rougarou' made his return to the ring last Saturday night on pay-per-view in California. Standing opposite Prograis was longtime contender Jose Zepeda. The contest was an important one, as the WBC light welterweight title was on the line.

The bout was an entertaining one, but one that saw the Louisana native in control for most of the contest. In the 11th round, Prograis ended the show with a fantastic knockout to become champion. With that, he earned gold for the first time since 2019.

Sweet Pugilsm @DreamsR4Real999 #PrograisZepeda Regis Prograis becomes 2 time world super lightweight champion stopping Jose Zepeda in the 11th round.. #boxing Regis Prograis becomes 2 time world super lightweight champion stopping Jose Zepeda in the 11th round..#boxing #PrograisZepeda https://t.co/158zZgROv7

However, the fun was short-lived for Regis Prograis, as he revealed on Twitter. The following Monday after his knockout win, he reportedly cashed his $1,080,000 dollar fight check. He was also expected to earn an additional $240,000 fight bonus.

However, as the newly crowned champion revealed on social media, the check bounced due to insufficient funds. As of now, Prograis is yet to update beyond his initial tweet regarding the nonpayment.

See Prograis's tweet about not being paid below:

Rougarou @RPrograis I deposited my fight check Monday while I was in LA. Today the bank emailed me saying the check bounced because of insufficient funds. Somebody better find out what’s going on before I click the fuck out 🤬 I deposited my fight check Monday while I was in LA. Today the bank emailed me saying the check bounced because of insufficient funds. Somebody better find out what’s going on before I click the fuck out 🤬

Who promoted Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda?

MarvNation was the promoter behind Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda.

In the world of boxing, there are only a handful of major promoters. Names such as Eddie Hearn's Matchroom, Bob Arum's Top Rank, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, and more dominate the space in regards to promotion.

However, the last few years have seen the rise of some new names. Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Triller Fight Club, and Misfits Boxing have all come into the sport with mixed success. Nonetheless, they dominated the headlines.

It's likely thanks to that success that the upstart MarvNation got the rights to Prograis vs. Zepeda. The promotion is headed by CEO Marvin Rodriguez, who won the bidding rights to the title fight back in August. They famously outbid the next closest bidder by over a million dollars.

In order to secure the bout, they had to show proof of funds. MarvNation reportedly put the $240,000 win bonus, which was later given to Prograis, into escrow. Beyond that, the upstart promoters have shown little in the form of actual cash.

Many top boxers follow the route of having their fight purse into escrow, and now fans see why. Regis Prograis is far from the first fighter to not be paid for a bout, and he will sadly not be the last.

