Controversial Triller Fight Club promotion reportedly done with boxing

Triller Fight Club has reportedly decided to get out of the boxing business.

The controversial boxing promotion entered the sport in 2020, with a lot of success. The upstart company partnered with Mike Tyson to promote his comeback fight with Roy Jones Jr., and they had Jake Paul on the undercard vs. Nate Robinson.

The card sold over one million pay-per-view buys, as did their follow-up event featuring 'The Problem Child' fighting former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Following the event, Paul departed for Showtime, and Tyson went into retirement once again.

Since then, the promotion hasn't been able to find its footing. They won a massive purse bid for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. but didn't put on the event. Triller postponed the card multiple times. That was just the beginning of the downfall.

They've since been accused of not paying several key boxers, such as Kubrat Pulev and Sergey Kovalev. The two fought on the last Triller Fight Club pay-per-view earlier this year and threatened to sue the company after months of nonpayment.

Now, according to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the former champions have been paid. In a follow-up response to a fan who asked a question, the longtime reporter stated that the promotion is reportedly out of the boxing business.

Did Triller Fight Club have any events scheduled?

Triller Fight Club hasn't had a fight scheduled for months, but they were reportedly working on a massive matchup.

Last November, the promotion put on an event dubbed Triad Combat. The card featured MMA fighters fighting boxers in mixed-rules matchups with unique gloves. The fighters also had former champions from their own sport as coaches.

Former UFC champion Quinton Jackson coached the MMA fighters, while Shannon Briggs coached the boxers. The two former titleholders engaged in a lot of trash talk in the build-up to the event. Many fans and pundits assumed the conversation and coaching was leading to a possible boxing match between them.

Who you got? 🍿 Former Heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs is set to face former UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson in a boxing matchWho you got? 🍿 Former Heavyweight world champion Shannon Briggs is set to face former UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson in a boxing match 👊Who you got? 🍿 https://t.co/YT9YWyxxL2

There were reports earlier this year that a boxing match between the two was nearly official, with Triller Fight Club likely to be promoters. Betting lines were also released for the possible fight, showing 'The Cannon' as a huge favorite against 'Rampage'.

However, the fight was never made official by the promotion, and now with reports that the promotion will stop holding boxing matches, it will likely never happen.

