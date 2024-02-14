"It's a big offer" - Eddie Hearn provides promising update on Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn

Eddie Hearn is confident that Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn will happen.

'The Destroyer' returned to the boxing ring earlier this month in Las Vegas. In only his second bout since the end of 2022, Benn scored a dominant decision victory against Peter Dobson. With the victory, the British boxer became a top contender at welterweight once again.

Quickly, he was in discussions to face a variety of opponents. However, Benn and Hearn seemingly zeroed in on Davis as his next foe. 'Tank' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia last April.

Davis seemed open to fighting Benn next, and Matchroom Boxing has even sent an offer to the WBA Super lightweight champion. Speaking in a recent interview with IFL TV, Hearn opened up on discussions between the two boxers.

There, the promoter stated that he was confident that the offer was big enough to make everyone involved happy. In the interview, Hearn stated (via Boxing Scene):

“We’ve made Tank an offer. It’s a big offer and there’s a lot of upside on pay-per-view and gate that I think he needs to explore as well. It’s not really a fight that I anticipated but I think it’s a fight that can happen and I think if we can just be sensible and sit down and talk through numbers, I think there’s enough money in the pot to keep everybody happy.”

Nigel Benn seemingly uninterested in Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn

The father of Conor Benn doesn't seem to want to see his son fight Gervonta Davis.

'The Destroyer' can now command a big fight after his latest win. Speaking in a recent interview with Fruity Slots, the legendary Nigel Benn was asked about what could be next for his son.

There, he named Mario Barrios, Chris Eubank Jr., and Liam Smith as possible opponents for his son. Noticeably absent was Davis, who appears to be Benn's most likely opponent. However, if it's up to the welterweight's dad, he won't be facing 'Tank' next.

In the interview, Nigel Benn explained (via DAZN):

“I would like to see three fights next: Mario Barrios, Chris Eubank Jr or Liam Smith. He's ready for Eubank and Smith right now - I'm not worried about Eubank whatsoever... We'd take Smith or Eubank wherever whenever.”