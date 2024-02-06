Conor Benn releases five-fight hit list after victory over Peter Dobson

Conor Benn has some big names in mind for his next fight.

'The Destroyer' returned to the ring in Las Vegas over the weekend. Back for only his second fight since his drug scandal in late 2022, he faced the undefeated Peter Dobson. While Benn had some early struggles, he took over across the stretch.

Ultimately, the British boxer walked away with a unanimous decision victory. With the win, Benn had seemingly reintroduced himself to the boxing world. With his drug scandal behind him, the welterweight is now down to fight some big names next.

Multiple big names actually called to be Benn's next fight as well. 'The Destroyer' was called out by Gervonta Davis in public and Adrien Broner in his DMs. However, it seems that Benn doesn't want to face either of those men next.

Earlier this week, the British contender took to X. There, he posed five names and tagged Eddie Hearn. The message was brief but made it clear who he wanted next. On X, Benn wrote:

[Devin] Haney, [Chris] Eubank Jr ( not Harry ), [Errol] Spence, [Kell] Brook, [Mario] Barrios Any of the above next [Eddie Hearn]."

Check out his post below:

Eddie Hearn opens up on Conor Benn's next fight

Of all the names that Conor Benn wants next, Eddie Hearn wants to see Chris Eubank Jr. the most.

'Next Gen' was the man famously slated to face 'The Destroyer' before his failed drug test in 2022. As a result, the bout was scrapped, but Eubank Jr. has shown some interest in re-booking the contest.

Late last year, the two British boxing stars were in talks to fight in early 2024. However, due to the British Boxing Board of Control refusing to grant Benn a license, Eubank Jr. moved on from the matchup.

However, Hearn wants to give the fight another go. Speaking in the ring following Benn's victory on Saturday night, the promoter was asked what should be next. There, he answered (via The Mirror):

"He'll criticize tonight and he'll talk about this, but he continues to turn down a payday three times bigger than he can get anywhere else. So, if he's easy work and you want to make the biggest fight in the history of British boxing... make it! I don't understand, Benn is tired of talking about him anyway and I'm still baffled."