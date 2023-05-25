Errol Spence Jr. believes his super-fight against Terence Crawford could be a one-sided beatdown.

After years of negotiating and teasing the public, Spence Jr. and Crawford are officially scheduled for a highly-anticipated boxing match. The matchup was announced earlier this week, but most people wanted further confirmation since there have been plenty of false rumors about the undisputed welterweight title fight.

Spence Jr. confirmed the rumors earlier today by posting the fight poster on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Finally giving the fans what they want❗️this one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided a** whooping one of the biggest fight of the century !… #thebiggest link in bio for shirts”

Errol Spence Jr. (28-0) last fought in April 2022, defeating Yordenis Ugas by a tenth-round doctor stoppage. Since then, the 33-year-old has been working on negotiations for the fight against Terence Crawford (39-0). ‘The Truth’ holds three welterweight world titles (WBA, WBC, and IBF), while Crawford holds the WBO.

Meanwhile, Crawford is coming off a sixth-round knockout win against David Avanesyan in December 2022. Despite compiling an impressive resume, ‘Bud’ doesn’t seem to get the mainstream respect he deserves. On July 29, the 35-year-old has an opportunity to further his legacy by taking out Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford sends warning to Errol Spence Jr. by claiming it’s ‘time to reel in the big fish’

Terence Crawford has solidified himself as a dangerous fighter after securing 30 KO/TKOs throughout his career. Heading to the blockbuster matchup against Errol Spence Jr., ‘Bud’ is oozing with confidence now that the negotiations are settled. The WBO welterweight world champion shared the fight poster on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Time to reel in the big fish 🎣 No more talking @errolspencejr ‼️ let’s get it 💪🏾 @premierboxing @showtimeboxing”

The business side of boxing has plagued the sport by preventing some of the super-fights that fans want. Once a deal has been reached, the excitement for a matchup like Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford makes it all worth the wait. On July 29, the best welterweights in the world have a legacy-defining moment inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

