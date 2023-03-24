The highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship has officially been called off.

The negotiations for the fight went on for several months before it was recently announced that the two parties haven't been able to come to terms and that the fight was canceled. Amidst all the speculation surrounding who backed out of the fight, Tyson Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, recently showed proof, revealing that it was Oleksandr Usyk's team who pulled the plug.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Warren read out the e-mails sent to him by Usyk's team notifying him that they are stopping the negotiations:

"I'm going to read it as it says, 'Gentlemen, hope you all are okay. I am not going into details as well start to blame or point a finger to anyone but would like to officially announce that Team Usyk is out of further negotiations regarding April 29th fight. You guys can put your pencils down, we will speak in the near future'."

Watch Frank Warren's interview below:

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk called off: What did 'The Gypsy King' have to say about the cancellation?

After negotiations for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk were stopped, Tyson Fury took to Instagram to express his frustrations. 'The Gypsy King' went on an expletive-filled rant and slammed the Ukrainian for pulling out of the fight.

Suggesting that Usyk was "never man enough" to fight him, Fury said:

"Usyk, you little sh*thouse. You proper little sh*t bag, bog eyed, gappy teeth, ugly little rat b**tard, you little slimy fu*ker. Tried all of it to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl, you got your rematch and didn't even want to fight at that. You little sh*thouse pu**y, always knew pu**y that you was never man enough to tangle up with the Gypsy King, ever in your life you little s*thouse."

Watch the video below:

Tyson Fury was last seen in action against Derek Chisora back in December 2022. Since then, he has been gearing up for the undisputed clash, which has now fallen through. It remains to be seen who the towering Brit faces next.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk has already moved on from the fight and will potentially take on either Daniel Dubois or Filip Hrgovic next.

Poll : 0 votes