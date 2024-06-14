Errol Spence Jr. reflects on tense face-off between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin: “He really hit you, then what?"

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin are all set for their WBA lightweight title clash set to take place on June 15. 'Tank' will be hoping to defend his world title for a fifth time, whilst his opponent will be eager to secure a championship belt in his first world title fight.

It is without doubt the biggest fight of Martin's career, and whilst he may be lesser known to the public, his skillset certainly warrants him being in the ring with Davis. But the WBA champion has insisted that the lights will be too bright for 'The Ghost' to handle on fight night, and has repeatedly commented on his opponent's "nervous" energy.

During their face-off after the final press conference, held on June 12, 'Tank' made Martin flinch after feinting to throw a punch. The footage has gone viral amongst boxing fans, but the title challenger's promoter and former world champion, Errol Spence Jr., has dismissed the incident as anything meaningful.

He was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"I mean, if a boxer jumps at you are you not gonna flinch? Especially a guy who's 29-0 with 27 knockouts. Who's not gonna flinch? Everybody's gonna flinch. If you don't flinch and he really hits you, then what? You're going to be slept, you're going to get knocked out. So yeah he flinched, but anybody would flinch."

Watch Spence Jr. discuss Frank Martin-Gervonta Davis face-off below (0:30):

Gervonta Davis discusses Frank Martin's "nervous" energy ahead of fight night

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin will be looking to settle the talk surrounding their fight, with fuzzy details on an infamous sparring session between the pair having added interesting stakes to an already-massive occasion.

It will be Davis' first fight since his stint in jail in 2023 after violating his probation, as one of the sport's biggest pay-per-view stars returns to the squared circle. Davis and Martin will be eager to prove that they are the better boxer, and will enter the ring undefeated with records of 29-0 and 18-0 respectively.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated clash, 'Tank' was interviewed by iFL TV, where he discussed his opponent's nervousness, saying this:

"He's jittering. I don't know, that's probably just him though. So I can't just think that he's nervous. I don't know, I've got to wait until I get in there with him and see what he brings to the table."

Watch Gervonta Davis' interview below (1:20):