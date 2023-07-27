Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford undercard: Every fighter fighting on the event 

Billed as one of the most important and biggest fights in the modern era of boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is set to go down later this weekend.

Spence Jr. and Crawford are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world and will lock horns on July 29 at the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas to crown the undisputed welterweight champion.

Both fighters are undefeated in their respective careers, with Errol Spence Jr. having a pro-boxing record of 28-0 with 22 KOs and Terence Crawford boasting a record of 39-0 with 30 KOs.

While there is a lot of hype surrounding the main event of the night, it is worth noting that there are a number of exciting matchups scheduled to take place in the undercard as well.

On the undercard of the event, the highly touted lightweight Isaac Cruz (24-2) will go up against Giovanni Cabrera (21-0) in a 12-round WBA title eliminator. The vacant WBC bantamweight title will also be on the line as Nonito Donaire (42-7) takes on Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5), and Sergio Garcia (34-2) will go up against Yoenis Tellez (5-0) in a junior middleweight bout.

Former world champion gives his prediction for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Former three-weight world champion James Toney has given a bold prediction for the highly anticipated bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

While there isn't much to separate the two fighters, Toney believes that the matchup would be a rather one-sided affair. In a recent interview with Mill City Boxing, 'Lights Out' previewed the welterweight title clash and claimed that Crawford has better experience in fighting tough opponents.

Further, James Toney opined that Terence Crawford would knockout Errol Spence Jr. and said:

"I think he’s [Crawford] is too much for Spence, but we’ll find out, we’ll never know until they’re in that ring. I’m not being biased, Crawford is the better fighter, he’s fought the better competition, people say that Spence has but I don’t see it."

He continued:

"I see a late-round stoppage – knockout! Spence has never dealt with anyone who’s just as fast as he is and who hits harder than he does. I love Shawn Porter, but Crawford beat the breaks off him.”

Watch the interview below: