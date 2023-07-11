“Especially if you’re married” - Andrew Tate’s brother threatens to punch ‘loser dorks’ who use the term ‘getting lucky’

Andrew Tate's younger brother Tristan Tate recently declared, vowing to confront those who casually use the term "getting lucky."

In a recent tweet, Tristan voiced his opinion that labeling coition as getting lucky reflects a person's lack of success, particularly if they are already married. He expressed that employing such terminology indicates a certain level of inadequacy, implying that a perspective on intimate relationships and the value they hold should be embraced:

"If you refer to s*x as 'getting lucky' you’re a loser. Especially if you’re married. 'Got lucky last night' how about I punch you in the face dork?"

Since their arrest in December 2022 at their Bucharest residence, Andrew Tate and Tristan have found themselves entangled in an ongoing legal battle. Their confinement has endured, with their custody being shifted to house arrest on March 31. The charges against them allege their involvement as key figures in an organized criminal network that exploited vulnerable women.

The Romanian court recently decided to extend their house arrest for an additional 30 days. Consequently, the Tate brothers are now bound within the confines of their residences until July 31, 2023.

In a hearing earlier today, the two judges disagreed with each other. One decided that the house arrest should not continue, while the second wanted to confirm this unjust detention.



Andrew Tate faults Logan Paul and KSI over an alleged FDA inquiry into PRIME drinks

Andrew Tate launched an attack on the YouTuber-turned-boxers Logan Paul and KSI, following reports of an FDA investigation into PRIME. The investigation stemmed from concerns raised about a single can of the hydration drink containing an amount of caffeine equivalent to that found in six cans of Coke.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert FDA asked to investigate Logan Paul and KSI’s energy drink PRIME due to concerns that each drink packs the same amount of caffeine as 6 Coke cans #DramaAlert FDA asked to investigate Logan Paul and KSI’s energy drink PRIME due to concerns that each drink packs the same amount of caffeine as 6 Coke cans #DramaAlert https://t.co/lmy81ZhX2X

In response to the news, the former kickboxing champion took to Twitter and took a verbal swipe at the YouTube sensation and his business partner, KSI:

"Scammers scam."

