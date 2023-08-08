'Euphoria' star Javon Walton explains why he has faith in Jake Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions

Javon Walton has discussed joining Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

'The Problem Child' returned to the ring over the weekend to face Nate Diaz. In the DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view main event, the YouTuber-turned-boxer scored a unanimous decision win over the former UFC star. Also down the card, other MVP signings scored wins.

Amanda Serrano, Shadaisa Green, and Ashton Sylve all picked up wins, making it 4-0 on the night for the promotion. Lost in the madness of fight week was that Javon Walton participated in fight week activities and the open workouts leading up to the event.

The actor, known mostly for his role in the HBO drama 'Euphoria', was signed by Most Valuable Promotions late last month. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Walton discussed the decision to sign with the promotion. Currently 17 years old, he expects the promotion to guide him into the professional ranks.

In the interview, Walton admitted that his signing had a lot to do with being valued. The teenage boxing prospect stated:

"I wanted to go somewhere where I knew that I was going to be valued. In a place that I knew they were going to care for me a lot, and a place with a lot of talent. Everyone over at MVP is very talented, and they've all done such amazing things in their careers. Jake, he's done amazing things for boxing."

What's next for Jake Paul after beating Nate Diaz?

While Javon Walton's career hasn't even started, Jake Paul might've hit his peak last weekend.

'The Problem Child' returned to the ring on a star-studded card featuring the rest of the Most Valuable Prospects stable. With the rest of the crew including Amanda Serrano all picking up wins on the undercard, it was up to Jake Paul to close it out.

In the end, he did exactly that. In front of new signing Walton and a raucous crowd in Dallas, Paul scored a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz. Following the victory, he revealed plans to move to MMA for a rematch.

It's far from the first time that the YouTuber has discussed the idea. However, at the post-fight press conference, Paul stated that he wanted the MMA fight, partially to get back at Diaz for a mid-fight choke. Jake Paul stated:

“That’s why I want to do it back in MMA. It’s fun. I’m with all that s***. If it was it was MMA, I would have dropped to a double-leg, picked him up and dropped him on his head.”

Catch the live action of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Main Card live now