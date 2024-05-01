"Even dogs train" - Nina-Marie Daniele hilariously shows jiu-jitsu's popularity in Brazil ahead of UFC 301 

Nina-Marie Daniele recently shared a clip on the popularity of jiu-jitsu in Brazil.

UFC 301, headlined by flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, takes place this Saturday, May 4, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event marks the UFC's return to the city since January 2023 and features the highly anticipated comeback of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Ahead of the event, UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele shared a hilarious clip on her social media showcasing the immense popularity of jiu-jitsu in Brazil.

The video features a man walking his dog on a leash curiously resembling a white belt, the beginner's rank in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Daniele playfully comments on the scene:

“In real.But this is how big jiu-jitsu is out here. And you know what you might think, hey, maybe the owner is a white belt in jujitsu. I wouldn't be surprised if that pit bull was a white belt in jiu-jitsu and he's being walked with his own belt. That's how big jiu-jitsu is here in Brazil.”

Jose Aldo gets a lesson in pronunciation from Nina-Marie Daniele

Ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 301 this weekend, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo found himself facing a new challenge – the pronunciation of the American state "Massachusetts."

In a lighthearted moment during a recent interview with MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele, Aldo grappled with the intricacies of the English word. A clip shared by Daniele on social media shows the iconic Brazilian fighter attempting, with a smile, to pronounce "Massachusetts."

Daniele playfully took on the role of instructor, guiding Aldo through the pronunciation. The MMA community was quick to embrace the humorous exchange, with many finding amusement in Aldo's struggle. Daniele even captioned the post with a touch of humor:

"UFC legend Jose Aldo takes an English class with Professor Nina Drama lmao."

