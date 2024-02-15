“Even in fight week” - Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty shows beau Kenzie Draper huge love for Valentine’s Day

Jonathan Haggerty entered a big chapter in his fighting career after he reached champ-champ status this past November.

But the life of a world champion is not so forgiving as he will step into the ONE ring in defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo on Friday, February 16, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

Despite all the hard work he has put in thus far to prepare for Lobo’s incredible fight IQ combined with his laser-like accuracy, Haggerty ensured that his special someone was not forgotten on Valentine’s Day.

ONE Championship posted on their Instagram the special surprise that the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion prepared for longtime girlfriend Kenzie Draper, along with a reminder for everyone to have a healthy work-life balance:

“I just want to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day. Make sure you’re looking after your ladies. Take note.”

In response, Draper had the following to say:

“I thought you forgot Valentine’s Day. You’re adorable - even in fight week.”

Fans fully in support of Jonathan Haggerty retaining

At only 26 years old, Haggerty has already made his case to be viewed as a future all-time great and, along the way, has cultivated a fanbase that is loud in their support for him ahead of the Lobo clash.

Though many would not admit it publicly, having fans who are ready to support you through everything could spell the difference between a win and a crushing defeat.

ONE Fight Night 19 emanates from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.