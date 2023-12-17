"Even the machine has fallen for that cutie pie" - When Brittney Palmer breaking the record on UFC machine had fans amused

A resurfaced video of popular UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer sending a punch machine into overdrive has gone viral.

In the clip, Palmer lands a seemingly gentle jab on the arcade machine, only to be rewarded with a jaw-dropping score of 996 – the highest score recorded on the machine.

Check out the clip below:

Fans were quick to marvel at Palmer's seemingly effortless feat, with comments like:

"Even the machine has fallen for that cutie pie."

"I never got that score with that punch before."

"Brit is sooo fine! I could watch and listen to her talk all day. Give her a TV show."

"Daaamn she said I am whooping this machines a*s lol. Britney you are awesome!!!"

Some took a more analytical approach, pointing out that arcade machines often measure accuracy over sheer power:

"The punching machines dont really rate how hard you hit, cuz like she did, its all about hittin in the right spot. I used to have one and you could baby tap it like she did and get the high score lol."

Check out the other fans' reactions below:

via. comments from Brittney Palmer's video

This resurfaced video comes on the heels of Palmer's recent retirement from the octagon. After 16 years of gracing the cage side with her signature charm, she announced her decision following her sixth 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at UFC 296.

"I truly am honored to accept this award... Well, there's no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I've decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I'm so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience."

Jon Jones lauds Brittney Palmer's legacy amidst star UFC ring girl's retirement

Brittney Palmer's emotional retirement announcement, delivered after receiving her sixth 'Ring Card Girl of the Year' award, reverberated through the MMA community.

But it wasn't just fans who expressed their appreciation for the beloved octagon figure; UFC legend Jon Jones took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message praising Palmer's impact on the sport. 'Bones' showered Palmer with accolades, highlighting her role as an ambassador for both the UFC and women in the industry:

"Britney [Palmer] has not only been an amazing ambassador for the UFC, but for women in the industry in general. Britney has always represented herself and the company with pure class. She's become her own brand. This is a real loss for UFC and its fans. She's an unstoppable young lady, sky is truly the limit."

Check out Jon Jones' comment on Brittney Palmer's retirement below:

via comment on MMAJunkie's post