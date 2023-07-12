"Ever since the war in Ukraine it's been crazy" - Undefeated MMA fighter and UFC aspirant discusses his unusual side gig

Sedric Louissaint, an undefeated professional MMA fighter who has aspirations of fighting under the UFC banner, leads a life that sets him apart from his peers. The Floridian has garnered a flawless 2-0 record, even competing under UFC star Jorge Masvidal's iKon Fighting Championship once.

Interestingly, while excelling in the world of prizefighting, Louissaint's professional expertise in cybersecurity remains a topic he cannot openly discuss with fellow fighters. In an exclusive interview with Daily Star, the 28-year-old highlighted the challenges he faces when seeking like-minded individuals to share his experiences in the cybersecurity field.

Although Sedric Louissaint encounters limitations in discussing his profession, he remains passionate about both MMA and cybersecurity. The MMA fighter further stressed the criticality of cybersecurity in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. He recognizes the significant impact that the war has had on the rapid evolution of cyber threats and the emergence of new techniques employed by hackers.

Louissaint stated:

"Cyber security is now more important than ever, ever since the war in Ukraine it's been crazy. The last three years have been rapidly evolving, talent has come into the field in security but also with hackers that have new techniques and procedures. It does get hard to manage the two depending on the needs of my clients, but in the end, cyber security is just what I do to survive."

Speaking about his passion for MMA, the American added:

"I do enjoy it, but my main passion is MMA. When I do get to train those are the hours that help me decompress and get away from looking at the screen."

Ultimate Fight Fans @ULTfightFANS



dailystar.co.uk/sport/ufc/sedr…



@ULTfightFANS #MMA #UFC



EXCLUSIVE: Sedric Louissaint juggles two careers including that of a professional MMA fighter - but he can't discuss his additional expertise with his… 'I'm an unbeaten MMA star - but I can't talk to other fighters about my job'EXCLUSIVE: Sedric Louissaint juggles two careers including that of a professional MMA fighter - but he can't discuss his additional expertise with his… 'I'm an unbeaten MMA star - but I can't talk to other fighters about my job'dailystar.co.uk/sport/ufc/sedr…@ULTfightFANS #MMA #UFCEXCLUSIVE: Sedric Louissaint juggles two careers including that of a professional MMA fighter - but he can't discuss his additional expertise with his… https://t.co/v2kvcgNIYP

MMA fighter and UFC aspirant Sedric Louissaint talks about his journey in cybersecurity

Sedric Louissaint had to overcome a lot of adversity in his journey in the progression of cybersecurity. Balancing school, work, and fatherhood as a teenager, Louissaint's ability to handle multiple responsibilities served as a foundation for his future endeavors.

Inspired by his mother's dedication and work ethic, Louissaint pursued his education and earned degrees and certifications in cybersecurity, gaining extensive experience in IT and information security roles.

According to a report by Miami Herald, Louissaint claimed that his goal is to provide quality technical training and soft skills coaching for aspiring cybersecurity professionals. He stated:

“When I was getting into the field, I didn’t have a mentor, and that’s the one thing I wish I did have. Someone to actually walk me through the process. Took me years of training to learn about the right specific topics to study, and I had to put it together on my own. So, I’ve developed a mentorship and masterclass curriculum based on the different domains of cybersecurity. These are completely tailored to each individual student and their goals.”

Poll : 0 votes