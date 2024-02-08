“Every day feels like a new challenge” – Buchecha on drive to commit himself to MMA quest in ONE Championship

With nothing left to prove in the BJJ sphere and a trophy cabinet packed to the brim with world titles, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida now shifts his focus to pursuing greatness in mixed martial arts in ONE Championship.

In his most recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, the Sao Paulo native revealed that he now finds more challenge in working on his MMA skills compared to practicing drills in jiu-jitsu.

When asked about his current state with his MMA training, the 33-year-old Brazilian superstar revealed:

“I don't feel like there is something else to do in jiu-jitsu but so with MMA, it is a new challenge. I don't feel like going to the gym training again the same things over and over again in jiu-jitsu, but in MMA every day feels like a new challenge.”

There is no surprise in this development from ‘Buchecha’, especially since he already compiled four highlight-reel victories and only one loss on his MMA record under the ONE spotlight when he officially debuted in September 2021.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA representative have already beaten Anderson Silva, Kang Ji Won, Simon Carson, and Kirill Grishenko. His lone loss was courtesy of Oumar Kane, who handed him a unanimous decision defeat.

With more facets to improve in MMA, specifically in the striking department, Almeida has found a renewed challenge in his professional career and plots his course toward the ultimate goal of winning the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Buchecha took a trip down memory lane and revisited his 11th BJJ world title

Last month, ‘Buchecha’ reminisced about his victory against João Gabriel de Oliveira e S. Rocha in the ultra heavyweight final during the 2018 IBJJF World Championships, where he felt that he cemented his legacy as the greatest world champion in the history of the Gentle Art.

It was not certainly his last world title victory, as he added six more titles to his name to further fortify his status as the sport’s GOAT.

‘Bucheca’ would want to replicate the same success in his MMA career as he chases the ONE heavyweight world title.