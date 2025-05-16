“Every day is war” - Yuki Yoza shares what it’s like training with Takeru, Masaaki Noiri at Team Vasileus 

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like behind the scenes at one of Japan’s most stacked striking camps, promotional newcomer Yuki Yoza sums it up in four words: every day is war.

Ad

The former K-1 champion trains out of Team Vasileus, home to some of Japan’s finest strikers, including Takeru Segawa and interim ONE featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri. And while those names come with plenty of heat, Yoza says he’s the one bringing the most fire in practice.

“I’m the craziest in practice,” he said in an interview with South China Morning Post. “Every day is war.”

Ad

Trending

With that kind of intensity baked into his daily grind, we can look forward to an explosive debut for Yuki Yoza.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"I expect him to come in at 100 percent" - Yuki Yoza geared up to face undefeated challenger in ONE Friday Fights 109 debut

On May 23, Yuki Yoza makes his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109, stepping under the bright lights of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time to face Russia’s Elbrus Osmanov.

Ad

The task won’t be easy. Osmanov enters the matchup undefeated in his ONE career and clearly hunting for a shot at the main roster. But Yoza isn’t fazed. He knows the stakes, and he’s expecting the best version of his opponent.

"Osmanov is, of course, on a winning streak," Yoza told the South China Morning Post in an interview earlier this week. "I know for sure he's aiming for the ONE contract, and he knows he's facing me, so I expect him to come in at 100 percent in this fight."

Ad

Yoza’s already looking at the bigger picture, with his eyes set on future world title contention. Specifically, Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing belt. But that might be jumping the gun a little bit.

Before he gets his chance, he has to introduce himself the right way - with the kind of performance that makes everyone remember his name. ONE Friday Fights 109 takes place on May 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.