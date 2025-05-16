“Every day is war” - Yuki Yoza shares what it’s like training with Takeru, Masaaki Noiri at Team Vasileus 

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like behind the scenes at one of Japan’s most stacked striking camps, promotional newcomer Yuki Yoza sums it up in four words: every day is war.
The former K-1 champion trains out of Team Vasileus, home to some of Japan’s finest strikers, including Takeru Segawa and interim ONE featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri. And while those names come with plenty of heat, Yoza says he’s the one bringing the most fire in practice.
“I’m the craziest in practice,” he said in an interview with South China Morning Post. “Every day is war.”
With that kind of intensity baked into his daily grind, we can look forward to an explosive debut for Yuki Yoza.
"I expect him to come in at 100 percent" - Yuki Yoza geared up to face undefeated challenger in ONE Friday Fights 109 debut
On May 23, Yuki Yoza makes his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109, stepping under the bright lights of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time to face Russia’s Elbrus Osmanov.
The task won’t be easy. Osmanov enters the matchup undefeated in his ONE career and clearly hunting for a shot at the main roster. But Yoza isn’t fazed. He knows the stakes, and he’s expecting the best version of his opponent.
"Osmanov is, of course, on a winning streak," Yoza told the South China Morning Post in an interview earlier this week. "I know for sure he's aiming for the ONE contract, and he knows he's facing me, so I expect him to come in at 100 percent in this fight."
Yoza’s already looking at the bigger picture, with his eyes set on future world title contention. Specifically, Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing belt. But that might be jumping the gun a little bit.
Before he gets his chance, he has to introduce himself the right way - with the kind of performance that makes everyone remember his name. ONE Friday Fights 109 takes place on May 23.