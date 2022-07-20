"Let's go b**ch" - Every time Khamzat Chimaev has mentioned Colby Covington on Twitter

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington are known just as much for their talking as they are for their fighting. Chimaev has been fixated on the American for a while now, with the Chechen-born fighter reaching out to Covington multiple times on Twitter.

The first interaction came after Kamaru Usman defeated Covington in November 2021. Chimaev congratulated the Nigerian-born champion on another title defense and set his sights on both Covington and Nate Diaz.

November 2021 was seemingly Khamzat Chimaev's peak obsession period with Covington. 'Borz' mentioned 'Chaos' twice more on the social media platform, making his intentions much clearer. The first tweet read:

"Let's go b**ch fight with me [Colby Covington] I will take your [heart emoji]"

He followed that up a few minutes later with:

"Call the cops I'm coming for you [Colby Covington]"

The feud died down for a few days, with the next Chimaev post coming in early December 2021. Once again, the post was very clear in its intentions. It tagged Covington and featured an image of 'Borz' eating a heart.

After this post, the 28-year-old calmed down for the rest of the year. In April this year, Chimaev called for his next opponent and tagged Covington, Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman with the hashtag 'AbuDhabi'.

A month later, the one-sided Twitter feud seemingly caught fire again, with 'Borz' posting two more tweets aimed at 'Chaos'. Chimaev called the American a "stool" and asked why he was hiding. The UFC fighter also used a clown emoji in one of his callouts to the Californian.

Who is Khamzat Chimaev fighting next?

Despite the relentless callouts aimed at Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev is now scheduled to face Nate Diaz in his next bout. The fight will take place in Las Vegas at UFC 279 in two months' time. The MMA bout is scheduled for five rounds as is currently the headliner for the pay-per-view event.

'Borz' is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2020, beating all five of his opponents in the organization. Only one of these bouts has gone the distance, with Chimaev beating Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 273.

Watch highlights of Chimaev vs. Burns here:

Nate Diaz is the biggest name Chimaev has fought in his professional MMA career and the fight will likely be the most lucrative payday for the Chechen-born fighter. Should 'Borz' beat Diaz, a title shot surely wouldn't be too far away for the 28-year-old given his impressive results in the UFC.

