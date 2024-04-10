"Everybody knows you can't fight in Ramadan" - Max Holloway launches attack on Islam Makahchev for delaying return despite scratch-less win at UFC 294

Max Holloway is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend when he challenges Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title on the main card of UFC 300. The No.2-ranked featherweight recently called out Islam Makhachev, accusing the lightweight champion of delaying his return.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson on his podcast, MIGHTYCast, 'Blessed' stated:

"I saw Islam talk about, 'oh, this fight makes no sense and blah, blah, blah'. I'm like brother, you should've fought Justin in February. Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast and fight in February? I mean, you were healthy. You should've turned around and came [back in] February. Everybody knows you can't fight in Ramadan and that's why they couldn't do the fight on 300 with Leon [Edwards] or he couldn't get another fight, but he's complaining like 'I can't get fights'."

Holloway continued:

"I'm like it's because you're only fighting around the times you want to fight. It's not you can't get fights. You're just not taking the fights that are offered because of certain things that are going on. If he really wanted to fight, I thought he would've turned around and fought in February. It made no sense to make the guy who just got a brutal knockout to turn around and fight in February."

Check out Max Holloway's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Holloway added that a lot of people have been saying he is wasting his time by fighting for the 'BMF' belt at UFC 300, responding by claiming no one will remember the names of those making such statements. Makhachev has revealed that he is hoping to return in June, targeting a bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Max Holloway reveals UFC 300 prediction

While UFC 300 is filled with massive fights from top to bottom, perhaps none is more anticipated than the 'BMF' title clash featuring Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Speaking in a promotional video for the bout, 'Blessed' shared his prediction, stating:

"I'm going to go out there, do what I do best, get in his [Gaethje] face, get my hand raised and it's going to be one for the history books."

Check out Max Holloway's prediction for upcoming bout against Justin Gaethje below (starting at 2:47 mark):

Gaethje and Holloway are widely considered two of the most violent fighters on the UFC roster, meaning that fans could be in for a barnburner. The winner of the bout will likely solidify that they fight for an undisputed title in their next trip to the octagon.

