"Everybody left me" - Merab Dvalishvili tells Nina-Marie Daniele about hilarious consequence of viral Jamaica video

It seems Merab Dvalishvili had to face some severe consequences after clips of him giving some women grappling lessons in Jamaica went viral on social media. Earlier this year, 'The Machine' visited the Caribbean island country with his teammates Aljamain Sterling and Al Iaquinta.

During their trip, the three MMA stars visited some tourist sites, and Dvalishvili got the opportunity to show a woman how a rear-naked choke works. As he applied the submission move on her, she unexpectedly grabbed his nether regions and forced him to let go.

It wasn't long before the video of Merab Dvalishvili playing grappling coach to some Jamaican women went viral. During an interview with Instagram influencer Nina-Marie Daniele in January, 'The Machine' was jokingly asked to describe the escape move used by the lady in the video. He replied:

"That was her self-defense. I show her choke, and she knows how to defend the choke... I was just showing her MMA technique, but she don't need MMA rules outside on the streets, especially in Jamaica. She can grab whoever she wants."

Outlining the consequences of the video going viral, Merab Dvalishvili said:

"You know what happened after? After I posted this picture? All the girls I was dating or texting, everybody left me. I'm single again. I learned my lesson."

Watch the full interview below:

Merab Dvalishvili next fight: Sean O'Malley has no problem fighting 'The Machine' next

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently claimed he has no issue fighting Merab Dvalishvili next. While O'Malley has his sights set on securing a rematch against Marlon Vera to redeem his sole career loss, 'Sugar' is confident about knocking out 'The Machine' on his next outing if that's what the UFC wants.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, O'Malley weighed in on who could be his next opponent. He said:

"I’ll fight whoever they want me to fight. I don’t know why everyone thinks I’m scared of Merab. I think Aljo is better than Merab, and I know I’m able to knock out Aljo."

Merab Dvalishvili is on an incredible nine-fight win streak and is coming off a win over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. While win streaks of that size usually warrant a title shot, Dvalishvili put off a championship bid due to his close friend Aljamain Sterling holding the title.

With O'Malley now the 135-pound king, Dvalishvili could call for a title shot. However, the Georgian has made it clear he's willing to wait till Sterling gets his title rematch or moves up to featherweight.