"This is not the place for you" - Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for wanting Aljamain Sterling to rematch Sean O'Malley over getting title shot 

Dana White doesn't appear pleased with Merab Dvalishvili's willingness to put his friendship with Aljamain Sterling ahead of his MMA career.

Sterling was defeated by Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 last weekend, and according to 'The Machine', 'Funk Master' should receive an immediate rematch. Dvalishvili is currently the No.2 ranked bantamweight contender and has been verging on a title shot for over a year.

But the friendship between Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili meant that 'The Machine' did not want to challenge the 'Funk Master' for his title and preferred to wait until he moved weight divisions.

Sterling's defeat at UFC 292 led him to call for an immediate rematch with Sean O'Malley. Dvalishvili has now stated that he will wait for Sterling to face 'Sugar' again before fighting for the title.

Dana White was recently asked to share his thoughts on Dvalishvili's statement, and the UFC president said this:

"I hate it, and why did you even get into this sport if that's your mentality and the way you think? 'I don't even want the title, I don't even want the championship. We're friends, we're this, we're that.' You can be friends with everybody in this business, there's a lot of nice people in this business, a lot of good people. This is not about friendship, this is about finding out who the best in the world is. And if you don't want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else, there's plenty of places to fight where they don't give a s**t what you do."

Dana White has always made it clear that he loves fighters who are willing to face anyone, at any time, at any place.

Whilst Merab Dvalishvili's willingness to sacrifice career success for his friendship with Aljamain Sterling may be inspiring, it may also hamper his chances of glory in the UFC.

Dana White reveals the police have captured the man who tried to break into his home

Several days ago, a video was released online, courtesy of Dana White, that showed a man attempting to break into the UFC president's home.

White took to Instagram to declare that anyone who provided information that led to the capture of the man would receive $2500.

Whilst the man has not been publicly named, Dana White revealed during a recent media appearance that the intruder had been arrested by the police. White said this:

"The Levant sheriff down there made sure that they had him within a few hours. Yeah, we got him." [9:20-9:35] of afformentioned video