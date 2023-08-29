Dana White's $2500 reward for home intruder met with ridicule: “Under paying snitches too”

Dana White recently unveiled the visage of an individual who reportedly made an effort to forcefully enter his home in Levant, Maine.

Through a series of Instagram stories, the UFC president shared a video capturing the man's attempt to kick down the front door, during which he appeared to notice the presence of a security camera recording his actions. Failing to conceal his actions, the intruder swiftly departed from the scene.

Check out Dana White's Instagram stories below:

Expand Tweet

White extended an offer of $2,500 as a reward to anyone who could provide information to authorities leading to the identification of the person believed to have attempted a break-in at his residence.

Dana White's announcement of a $2,500 reward for identifying the home intruder swiftly triggered a response from fans. But instead of support, it was met with a chorus of mockery and ridicule.

One fan wrote:

"I know who it is if you add a 0 😤"

Another wrote:

"Dudes gotta throw up at least $10,000 for someone to 69"

Check out some more reactions below:

"why just 2500 add a zero and he gon be found"

"2500? 😂 under paying snitches too"

"Cough up more than 2500 k mr billionaire and I’ll say the name and address"

"2.5k?? broke boy dana"

"Can spend 100k on poker nights but can’t buy a decent CCTV camera.🤣"

Credits: @DramaAlert on X

Sean O'Malley recounts Dana White's response after 'Sugar' KO'd Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley secured a second-round TKO victory over the reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292.

'Sugar' recently shared the details of a conversation he had with Dana White following his impressive triumph.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, O'Malley stated:

"It still feels kind of like a dream, that moment, Dana wrapping that belt around [my waist]. He said, 'Kid you have no idea how much money you're going to make.' And I said, 'Yes I do.' That's exactly what he said."

Check out O'Malley's comments below (from 8:35):