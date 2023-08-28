BREAKING: Dana White offers $2,500 for identity of alleged violent intruder - "This f***face just tried to kick my front door"

Dana White is offering $2,500 to anyone who can identify the man who allegedly tried to break and enter his home.

In a set of Instagram stories, the UFC president revealed the face of the supposed intruder who attempted to kick down the front door of his Maine residence. He offered a reasonable sum for anyone who would let the authorities know about the man's identity.

"This f***face just tried to kick my front door in Levant, Maine. I will [give] 2500 dollars to the first person to let the police know who he is."

Dana White also added footage of the man kicking a door. In the clip, he seemed to be noticing the CCTV camera beside the door recording his actions. After a failed attempt at covering it up, he made a quick escape from the premises.

You will be able to see the video here for as long as it is live.

Via: Dana White's Instagram

White used to live in Maine during his pre-UFC days, working two jobs. He and his wife still maintain a residence in Levant, Maine, where they visit several times a year. The incident supposedly took place at the said residence.