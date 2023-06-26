"Everybody told me that it was a stupid idea" - Tyson Fury spares his kids the bad experiences he went through as they learn to box

Tyson Fury has revealed that two of his children have started boxing and he is open to letting them pursure the sport as a career if that's what they wish.

Fury is one of boxing's biggest stars as well as one of the most talented fighters to have stepped into the ring. The 34-year-old is the current WBC heavyweight champion and is sporting an undefeated record of 33-0-1 as a professional.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the 'The Gypsy King', however, especially growing up. Born in Manchester, Fury has reguarly opined about his childhood and how many in his family laughed off his dreams of not only becoming a boxer, but also to be the best in the world.

During a recent interview with The Sun, Tyson Fury revealed how he's going to approach similar conversations with his children.

The father of six, who has a seventh on the way, explained that both his 11-year-old and 6-year-old sons have started to box and that he's prepared to let them follow their dreams. Fury said:

“I don’t believe in crushing kids’ dreams because I was once a kid with a massive dream. I had an unreachable dream and everybody told me that it was a stupid idea, you’re probably not gonna make it, you’re gonna waste your life, you’re gonna have nothing at the end of it."

He added:

“I didn’t believe any of them and I followed my dreams, followed my heart and here I am today. I’m living proof that dreams do come true."

Tyson Fury calls out "bums" Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, wants to face them both same night

The heavyweight landscape in boxing and MMA could be set to collide as Tyson Fury, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou continue to ignite rumours about potential matchups.

The latest drama involving the three heavyweight stars has been from 'The Gypsy King', who opted to call out both Jones and Ngannou and claim that he was open to fighting them both on the same night.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram Stories, Fury also referred to the MMA stars as "bums." He said:

"Here's a thought, how about this. How about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night. How about that? That's how much I value them two bums. Get up! Let's go boys."

Watch the video here:

