"How about that?" - Tyson Fury calls out "b*ms" Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones for a fight on the same night

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has issued a daring challenge to UFC stars Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Not content with facing just one opponent, the Brit wants to take on both MMA fighters on the same night in what would undoubtedly be a spectacle for fight fans.

The outspoken Fury has been engaging in verbal sparring with both Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in recent weeks. However, he has now taken it a step further, suggesting a unique proposition that would test his mettle like never before.

In a video shared by sports journalist Michael Benson, 'Gypsy king' can be heard saying:

"Here's a thought, how about this. How about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night. How about that? That's how much I value them two bums. Get up! Let's go boys."

Check out Tyson Fury's call-out below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury now saying he wants to fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night…

Dana White offers a UFC fight against Jon Jones to Tyson Fury

UFC President Dana White has extended an enticing proposition to the heavyweight boxing champion.

During the post-event press conference following UFC Vegas 74, White emphasized his offer for a potential mixed martial arts showdown between Fury and UFC's revered heavyweight, Jon Jones.

White confidently proclaimed:

"I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too Tyson. So the offer is out there."

The UFC President went on to draw a parallel with the highly anticipated crossover bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, assuring Fury that the financial aspects would be resolved. White expressed his belief that if they could figure out a way to pay Mayweather, they could certainly do the same for Fury.

It remains to be seen if the Birtish boxer will seize the opportunity to showcase his skills in the realm of mixed martial arts and solidify his claim as the ultimate 'Baddest man on the planet'.

Check out Dana White's comment below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"We figured out how to pay Floyd, we'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson."



Dana White is making a BIG MONEY challenge to Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in UFC.

