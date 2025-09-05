"Everybody has a weakness" - Israel Adesanya's coach warns Khamzat Chimaev after recent UFC title win

Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, recently shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev winning the middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last month.

Ad

Chimaev dominated du Plessis on the ground over five rounds in their middleweight title fight at UFC 319 last month and got his hand raised via unanimous decision. In the aftermath, many wondered whether the 185-pound division had contenders who could pose a threat to Chimaev's reign.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Bareman admitted that he hadn't watched the fight. However, he lauded Chimaev's grappling prowess and said:

"The guy's a talent. The guy is a machine. I've watched a lot of him, I just haven't watched that particular fight yet."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Issuing a warning for Chimaev and his title reign, Bareman continued:

"Everybody has a weakness, doesn't matter who you are. You might have seen a dominating performance in that fight but it's all about the different styles and how they match up. We've also seen him in great difficulty in some fights... It's gonna be interesting."

Catch Eugene Bareman's comments below (11:38):

Ad

Ad

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev beating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Israel Adesanya believes the UFC middleweight division is in good hands and lauded Khamzat Chimaev for his dominant title victory over Dricus du Plessis. Adesanya pointed out that Chimaev's cardio had improved significantly and would "a mess to deal with" for other middleweights.

In a YouTube video (via @ChampRDS on X), Adesanya reacted to Chimaev making easy work of du Plessis and said:

Ad

"Not what I expected, but I'm glad that Khamzat fixed his cardio, or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just ragdoll people, that a mess. That's a mess to deal with, because I thought DDP [du Plessis] Round 4 would be able to stuff the take downs to where Khamzat will get tired, but he didn't even slow down. He slowed down DDP, he slowed him down, which was very impressive."

Ad

He continued:

"That's where he [du Plessis] finished me in Round 4 [at UFC 305], because I thought, 'I got him now', but he juts finds a way to get his third wind, fourth wind, but yeah, Khamzat made sure he didn't even get the first wind and just smothered him... [The score was] 50-44, that was crazy. Khamzat, [the] new middleweight champion, the division is in good hands."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.