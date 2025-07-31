"If he beats Dricus du Plessis, who is going to beat him?" - UFC legend believes Khamzat Chimaev will dominate division once he becomes champion

A former UFC champion recently offered his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming title fight. The individual asserted that Chimaev would be unstoppable if he manages to capture UFC gold.Chimaev is set to make his first challenge for the middleweight crown when he faces reigning champion Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.In a recent YouTube video, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping stated that if 'Borz' dethrones du Plessis, there would be no one in the 185-pound division who could go toe-to-toe with him:''Khamzat Chimaev, I think he's ready to take on everybody. He wants to kill everybody. That's what he said right from day one. And I think if he can beat Dricus [du Plessis], and that's a big if...But if he does do it, it remains to be seen whether or not that will be a disaster. I think he will fight more frequently because he'll be the champion of the world. He'll want to get back in there. He'll want to show everybody.''Bisping continued:''And to be honest, if he beats Dricus du Plessis, who is going to beat him? I don't know if Caio Borralho is the guy. I Nassourdine Imavov is the guy either. If Khamzat Chimaev can beat Dricus du Plessis, I don't know if anyone can beat him.''Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (7:16):Chimaev (14-0) has yet to suffer defeat in his professional career. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 308 last year, the 31-year-old took on Robert Whittaker. He displayed his dominance by submitting the former champion with a tight rear-naked choke in the opening round.Top contender is optimistic about his chances against Khamzat ChimaevIn a recent interview with Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, Reinier de Ridder discussed a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev.De Ridder believes he can defeat Chimaev, saying:[Chimaev] would be like an easier guy to prepare for. Not that he is an easier fight, but he is more of a typical style. I can bring a couple of Dagestanis and Chechens in who wrestle pretty similar to Hamza. He boxes pretty cleanly, like boxing, boxing style. So yeah, that is not that spectacular.''Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):The former ONE Championship two-division champion is coming off a split decision victory against Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.