"Everyone has a different perspective" - Cory Sandhagen reflects on his controversial loss to T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32

Cory Sandhagen has provided an assessment of his recent loss to T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32.

The UFC bantamweight contender has admitted that he's looked back on the fight and believes that everyone has a different perspective on judging bouts.

During his appearance on Morning Kombat, Cory Sandhagen said the different perspectives make the results of fights frustrating at times.

'The Sandman' thinks that some people believe it's the aggressor who stands out in a fight, some think it's the person who does more damage, and some think that it's the person who has the longer control time.

"I got to watch the fight yesterday too and there's kind of a lot of different ways that I think you could rank the values of what wins a fight. Everyone has a different perspective on it and I think that's what makes the results sometimes so frustrating because everyone is, kind of just, on their own page about what winning the fight actually looks like. And you know, some people think that it's aggression or walking forward and being the aggressor. And then some people think that it's the person that does more damage, some people think that it's the person that outscores the person, some people think it's the control."

Cory Sandhagen fell short against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32

In the main event of UFC Vegas 32, Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw took each other to the absolute limit. The two bantamweights went back and forth for the entire five rounds and left everything inside the octagon.

After an action-filled main event, it eventually came down to the judges and Dillashaw was declared the winner via a split decision.

However, several fans and fighters voiced their opinions on social media, believing Sandhagen was the one who should've walked away with the win.

With a victory, 'The Sandman' would've extended his winning streak to three fights. However, Dillashaw returned in style to make his mark in what was his comeback fight after serving a two-year suspension following a positive test for EPO in 2019.

Edited by Harvey Leonard