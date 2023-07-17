"Everyone else is bought and paid for" - Andrew Tate likens himself to Donald Trump as more spectrums begin targetting him on social media

Andrew Tate compared himself to Donald Trump as he faced increased attacks on social media. On his Twitter, he said:

"There are Matrix agents on all sides of the political spectrum. War is funded. Trump and I are self funded. Basically everyone else is bought and paid for."

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been raising eyebrows for the past several months owing to his contrarian opinions. He is accused of serious charges ranging from human trafficking to rape in Romania. The former kickboxer, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested in Romania right after he had an unpleasant online spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg last year.

In 2016, Tate appeared as a contestant on the TV show Big Brother. He was expelled after an video of an individual who was allegedly Tate, attacking a woman surfaced. The social media influencer was later banned from the microblogging site Twitter for a sexist remark that gained him more notoriety. When his Twitter account was reinstated post-Elon Musk's takeover of the platform, he gained more popularity by promoting a hyper-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

Donald Trump has not only served as president of the USA, but he is also a TV personality and a billionaire. He initially refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden, alleging conspiracies in 2021.

Andrew Tate's accusers allege online harassment by his fanbase, according to their lawyer

The two accusers against Andrew Tate are facing online harassment at the hands of Tate's vast social media following, according to their lawyer. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, along with two associates, have been charged with human trafficking, creating an organized criminal group and rape in a Romanian court.

Dani Pinter, the lawyer for the two women, expressed her views on the online trolling of her clients while speaking to ABC News:

"It's incredibly oppressive...Because they feel afraid for their safety and for their loved ones and for anyone they engage with, it's incredibly isolating. It's incredibly exhausting and frightening." [h/t ABC News]

The Tate brothers have vociferously denied these charges and claimed innocence. They also allege a conspiracy to punish them for their conservative views and have accused the women of lying. Recently, they filed a $5 million lawsuit against the two women for defamation in Florida, USA.