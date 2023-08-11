"Everyone's desperate to make the fight" - Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder being pushed for early next year, says Eddie Hearn

British sports promoter and chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn has indicated that Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder's bout might see the light of day by early next year.

Taking to Twitter, online boxing editor Michael Benson wrote:

"Eddie Hearn has revealed that Saudi Arabia reps are now in London to try and finalise Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder for January: “Everyone's desperate to make the fight, it's on Saudi to make sure that we finally get the final contracts and deliver the fight.”

Earlier, Eddie Hearn expressed his skepticism regarding a bout between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder by the end of this year. Joshua was scheduled to meet Dillian Whyte in the squared circle in a rematch on August 12, but the bout was canceled due to the latter's failed drug test in a VADA evaluation.

Joshua will now face Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in London on the same date in a 12-round heavyweight bout.

Dillian Whyte opens up about a failed drug test that canceled his rematch against Anthony Joshua

The boxing world woke up to the shocking news of Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 getting canceled, which was scheduled to take place on August 12 this year.

According to VADA evaluations, adverse analytical findings surfaced in the surprise test conducted on Dillian Whyte. Whyte, in the backdrop of these revelations, has issued a statement on his Instagram and claimed innocence while seeking a chance to prove his innocence.

A part of Whyte's statement read:

"I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings related to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen that the fight has been cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken."

Claiming his innocence, he further stated:

"I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that I have not taken the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent."

