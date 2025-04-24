“Everyone treats things differently” - Liam Harrison says there’s no singular way to practice Muay Thai

British striker Liam Harrison has been in the game for quite some time now. He is now aware that people have varying ways of working their way to doing Muay Thai, depending on a number of variables.

He spoke about it in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, when asked by a fan to share aspects of the "art of eight limbs" he has picked up through the course of his two-decade career.

'Hitman' said:

"Everyone treats things differently and depends on what works for you in terms of your gym or coaches or fighting style. And modern Muay Thai places a lot more emphasis on having good boxing."

Liam Harrison turned professional some 25 years ago and has had a lot of success, compiling over 90 victories under various organizations.

For the most part, he has relied on his aggressive and high-pressure style of fighting that has made him one of the more exciting competitors the game has seen.

Liam Harrison looking to continue using aggressive fighting style in next match

The same aggressive style of fighting is what Liam Harrison looks to employ when he returns to action later this year in the United States.

The 39-year-old Leeds native is confirmed for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 in a bantamweight Muay Thai match against Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo. The contest is part of the event marking the return of ONE Championship to the U.S. for the third year in a row.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he is sticking to the style he has become comfortable with throughout his career and the same that he used when he got injured in his title bid against former bantamweight king Nong-O Hama in 2022.

Liam Harrison said:

"Even after I got injured, I won’t be going to come back and then change my style just because I got injured… But yeah, that’s what I said I was going to do for my last (fight)."

The match at ONE 173 is a "comeback" for Liam Harrison after calling it a career following his last match back in September also in the U.S., where he lost to Thai Seksan Or Kwanmuang by TKO.

For more information on ONE 173: Denver, check out onefc.com.

