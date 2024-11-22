  • home icon
  "Everyone wants my belt" - Stamp Fairtex details the work she needs to put in after recovering from injury

"Everyone wants my belt" - Stamp Fairtex details the work she needs to put in after recovering from injury

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Nov 22, 2024 18:04 GMT
ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex recognizes the work awaiting her leading up to her highly anticipated return to the circle.

During a sit-down interview with Fairtex Training Center, Stamp said:

"I haven't fought for a year. And after surgery, like almost five months already, I feel like I have to get everything back. Because I lost muscle, I lost skills, I lost focus, and I feel like what can I do next? So it's one thing is that I have to build my muscles and focus again and pay attention again when I come back to training because everyone wants my belt."
The Thai striker is one of the most popular fighters on the ONE roster due to her undeniable charisma outside of the circle and the unparalleled intensity she brings to every bout.

However, it will be some time before fans of the world's largest martial arts promotion see the Fairtex Training Center product compete again, as she is still working her way back into fighting condition after tearing the meniscus in her left knee this past May.

Denice Zamboanga, Alyssa Rassohyna set for interim title bout while Stamp recovers

ONE women's atomweight MMA stars Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna will fight over the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE Fight Night 27 on Jan. 10, 2025, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zamboanga, originally scheduled to challenge Stamp's reign at ONE 167 this past June before the Thai star's injury in training camp, has been chomping at the bit to fight for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship.

Winning 26 pounds of interim gold over Rassohyna will not just cement her shot at the undisputed crown upon Stamp's return but also establish her as the first Filipina MMA world champion in ONE.

