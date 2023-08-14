"Everyone wants to give you some drugs" - Sean O'Malley's coach names the one thing that kept 'Sugar' dialled-in despite fame

Sean O'Malley's coach recently appeared on the YouTube show Submission Radio and had endearing things to say about the UFC's No.2-ranked bantamweight fighter.

He revealed the reason why O'Malley has remained focused despite all the glitz, glamor, and fame that success brings along with it:

"Once you start winning, especially when you start knocking people out, then he's got colorful hair, he's got all his tattoos, and he has this crazy personality. Everyone wants to hang out with you; everyone wants to give you a table at the club, all the hot girls want to hang out."

Tim Welch further added:

"Everyone wants to give you some drugs and you just wanna have a hell of a time...You have a bunch of money, you turn into a star and the partying is just so so fun, but I think having a baby really helped Sean to dial-in coz he really wants to be a good dad and that was really a blessing in disguise."

Watch the video below (6:18):

Sean O'Malley has a wife, Danya Gonzalez, who has been a part of his life even before he became a major UFC star. The couple has a daughter together named Elena.

When Sean O'Malley reacted to Aljamain Sterling's claim that UFC 292 bout was booked against his will

While we are now days away from the ultimate showdown between Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 for the bantamweight gold, there was a time when 'Funk Master' expressed his reluctance about the fight.

During an episode of his BroMalley Show, Sean O'Malley responded to the reigning bantamweight champion's claims:

"I mean, just say you can't fight and then they make an interim belt and then you fight me after I win that. He doesn't wanna risk me not winning the interim belt and then him not getting the pay-per-view is what I'd assume."

Watch the video below (19:51):

O'Malley will get his first shot at the bantamweight title at UFC 292. Sterling sits on the cusp of most consecutive defenses of the UFC bantamweight title, a feat he'll look to achieve when they square off in the octagon.