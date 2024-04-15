"Everyone wants to hold the belt" - Stamp Fairtex also open to fighting Jihin Radzuan again even now that she's a teammate

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has no qualms about defending her belt against challengers whom she considers friends. After all, it's strictly business for the Thai megastar, and the bond will remain once the final bell rings.

Stamp, who is set to defend her throne against former Fairtex Trainer Center teammate Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167, even addressed another possibility involving a close ally who also competes in the same division.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the affable three-sport world champion said she's willing to run it back with the fifth-ranked Jhin Radzuan if need be.

"I'd accept it. Everyone wants to hold the belt, of course," Stamp said.

However, Stamp Fairtex also iterated what 'Shadow Cat' must do first to earn herself a rematch, adding:

"However, I'd like her to face all the other people in the ranking first, especially Ham [Seo Hee]."

Before sharing the same gym, Stamp and Radzuan first went to war at ONE on Prime Video 2 back in 2022. The Malaysian put up a commendable performance but was still outclassed by the Thai after three intense rounds.

Radzuan has split her next two fights since, and will no doubt need to string consecutive victories to put herself back in the mix for a title shot.

Stamp Fairtex keeping it professional against friend-turned-foe Denice Zamboanga

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex is gearing up for her first appearance of 2024 against familiar face Denice Zamboanga in ONE's return to Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The 26-year-old admitted it's not hard to set her affinity for 'The Menace' aside, considering they both have a job to do. Stamp told The MMA Superfan:

“I feel like I just have to put the friendship behind. I don’t feel anything in particular because we are both professionals. We just have to do our job the best that we could.”

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for those with Prime Video subscriptions in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Will Stamp succesfully defend her belt against Denice Zamboanga? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

