“Everyone wants to see that fight” - Denice Zamboanga says she and Stamp Fairtex owe the fans their showdown

Second-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines says she fully expects to face 'bestie' Stamp Fairtex when the latter is fully healed and recovered from her injury.

Stamp pulled out of a scheduled world title defense against her former training partner Zamboanga at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video last week, due to injury.

As a result, Zamboanga drew Thai-French star 'Lil' Monkey' Noelle Grandjean as a last-minute replacement, and proceeded to dominate, winning by unanimous decision after three rounds in front of a sold out crowd at Bangkok's famed Impact Arena.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Zamboanga says fans still want to see her fight Stamp the most.

'The Menace' stated:

"Hopefully yes, because it is not me who is expecting the fight, it is not me who wants to see the fight. Everyone wants to see that fight."

Zamboanga is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak, and has looked absolutely incredible each time out.

Denice Zamboanga wants to see an interim world title created in Stamp's absence: "I've been waiting for this for so long"

Denice Zamboanga just missed out on a world title shot yet again, after former Fairtex training partner and reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp fell to injury.

The fiery Filipina has been due for a crack at the belt since 2020.

She told SCMP MMA:

"I think I deserve to fight an interim, because I have been waiting for this for so long. I’ve been in the ring for five years. Five years ago I was already in the ring, I was supposed to fight the champion, but yea, I think I really deserve to have an interim belt."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.