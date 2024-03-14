"Everything you can think of, bald" - When Ryan Garcia detailed his bizarre weight-cutting tale in response to Israel Adesanya's NSFW trick

American lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia recently shared a humorous incident about one of his craziest weight-cutting experiences.

In an interview, Garcia was shown a clip of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya joking about how he made weight with a NSFW reference. Garcia denied ever resorting to Adesanya's method but instead offered up his most dramatic transformation to cut weight.

He mentioned that his uncle had shaved his entire body bald, which aided him in cutting the remaining two ounces of weight ahead of a fight:

“[Izzy said he made weight by doing this: ‘I busted a nut to make weight’] No, I’ve never done that. The craziest thing I ever did was probably, my uncle, he shaved my every hair I had on my body. So I had a full set of hair and he just shaved it bald, shaved my arms bald. Everything you can think about, bald. And I did actually make weight, I was, like, two ounces off and that helped me make weight.”

Check out Ryan Garcia's full comments in the interview in the post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia blasts Logan Paul, KSI, and Prime in an expletive-filled rant

Ryan Garcia recently went off on social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI in a scathing rant.

Garcia accused the two of 'working for satan' and also named their fellow content creator and Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast co-host, Mike Majlak.

"That they’re trying to spin that narrative proves that they’re working for satan, whether they know it or not. . So f*** all three of them, f*** you Logan, f*** you Mike, and I don't give a f*** about what your real name is KSI. KSI-Lies, f*** you. You guys are f***** sick bastards, there's little kids f****** hurting. F*** all three of you."

Garcia also targeted the beverage company co-founded by KSI and Paul, Prime, which has become a globally recognized drink and has partnered with top sports teams across basketball and soccer. 'KingRy' said:

"Anybody who drinks Prime, is working for satan because you’re giving them money so they can just keep on creating these… You’re giving them power, it’s sick. Do not go drink Prime. There’s horrible chemicals. Prime tastes like straight shit. Prime tastes like straight shit. Anybody who’s actually drank that, that shit tastes like a**”

Check out Ryan Garcia's full comments below:

Expand Tweet