“Everything is going well” - Zebaztian Kadestam offers a glimpse of his personal life heading into ONE Fight Night 31

Swedish striker Zebaztian Kadestam is known for his cold precision and brutal knockout power inside the Circle, but outside of it, life's actually been pretty smooth sailing.

As he gears up for his return at ONE Fight Night 31, the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion revealed that things have been smooth outside the cage, with major life updates that show a more settled, wholesome side of 'The Bandit'. He spoke about his partner (now fiancée) in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“We’ve been together a couple of years, so that’s good. We got engaged a week ago as well and bought a house. So, everything is going well.”

It's a different energy compared to his hitman vibes with a perfect finish rate, but perhaps that personal stability might just be the thing keeping him sharp and inspired as he eyes another run at the top.

Former champ Zebaztian Kadestam says his deadly strikes have gotten more refined: “Focused a lot on the technical aspect”

Unlike most fighters, Zebaztian Kadestam isn't a subscriber to fight camps. But even without a full camp behind him, 'The Hitman' hasn't stayed idle.

Instead of pushing his body, piling on hard rounds, he leaned into fine-tuning his tools - sharpening the same weapons that earned him the rare 100 percent finish rate.

“[I’ve done] a lot of technical work trying to improve everywhere, but since I haven’t been anywhere near a fight camp, I kind of focused a lot on the technical aspect".

Building power is straightforward, but polishing precision is a bit trickier. With more time spent drilling details instead of absorbing damage, Kadestam is returning smarter - dangerous still, but more calculated.

Kadestam will be going up against Australian-Tongan contender Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can watch live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

