Former champ Zebaztian Kadestam says his deadly strikes have gotten more refined: “Focused a lot on the technical aspect”

Zebaztian Kadestam said he's been in fight camp shape long before his announced return at ONE Fight Night 31. The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion will take on Isi Fitikefu on May 2 in a three-round welterweight MMA bout inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with ONE Championship, he shared that he's put in a lot of work behind improving the technical aspects of his game:

“[I’ve done] a lot of technical work trying to improve everywhere, but since I haven’t been anywhere near a fight camp, I kind of focused a lot on the technical aspect."

Kadestam stayed active not by pushing pace, but by tightening the screws. For a fighter with a 100 percent promotional finish rate, adding precision to knockout power makes him even more of a problem in the division.

Zebaztian Kadestam says his savage KOs are a product of meticulous game plans: “My body will follow”

'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam has a reputation as a headhunter, and it's built on a precise system he has in place. He walks opponents down, reads their movement, and finds the gap.

And now, as ONE Fight Night 31 draws close, the former champ has put even more stock into that process:

“So it’s kind of putting focus on getting my body to do what my mind wants to do, and being sharp, and being able to let my mind decide, and my body will follow,” he told ONE Championship.

There's a big difference between swinging and striking, and knowing when to use which has been the biggest weapon in Kadestam's arsenal.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.

