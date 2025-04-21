Headhunter Zebaztian Kadestam says his savage KOs are a product of meticulous game plans: “My body will follow”

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam insists there's a method to the mayhem he brings.

Ad

It's not like 'The Bandit' mindlessly throws caution to the wind, hoping one of his haymakers finds its target.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam says his violent blows are thrown not just with evil intent, but also with cerebral planning and precision.

“So it’s kind of putting focus on getting my body to do what my mind wants to do, and being sharp, and being able to let my mind decide, and my body will follow.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Zebaztian Kadestam will once again display his uncanny ability to crack skulls at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2. The Swedish destroyer will look to halt Isi Fitikefu's momentum in a three-round welterweight MMA contest inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Given both fighters' incredible winning streaks, the victor of this showdown could very well be next in line for ONE welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Ad

Meanwhile, Zebaztian Kadestam is on a quest to recover his lost crown, and he knows another resounding knockout is his ticket to getting that world title shot.

Zebaztian Kadestam says Isi Fitikefu should be prepared for a stand-up war

It's no secret that Zebaztian Kadestam would rather stand and bang. 'The Bandit' has never initiated a takedown, nor does he intend to anytime soon.

Ad

The former welterweight MMA world champion told ONE:

“My game plan is always the same. I’ve never wrestled, so I’m never gonna wrestle. And it’s not a secret."

Ad

Then again, Isi Fitikefu is a well-rounded fighter who has exhibited some ferocious wrestling in his last two victories in the Circle.

'The Bandit's sprawl-and-brawl style must be on point at ONE Fight Night 31. The full event will air live in US Primetime, free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.