"Bigger, better, faster" Isi Fitikefu all in to upset Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31: "It's kill or be killed"

Australian-Tongan MMA contender Isi Fitikefu is eyeing to extend his current unbeaten run to three under the world's largest martial arts organization on May 2, as he takes on the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in an all-important battle at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fitikefu heads into the match against Kadestam as the considerable underdog, but he doesn't mind it because his mentality remains the same. He is even confident that he can put the Swedish MMA star to sleep in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand

'Doxz' proclaimed this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Every time I'm coming in, I'm coming bigger, better, faster, hungrier. My mentality has been always the same. It's kill or be killed. And I'm not the one getting killed."

Ad

Isi Fitikefu absorbed a close split decision loss in his first match in the promotion to Ruslan Emilbek Uuli, but has since found his footing by winning his next two bouts against Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Isi Fitikefu confident about his chances against Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31

The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange representative is confident that he can beat the former welterweight MMA king wherever their fight may be, either through a finish or through the judges' decision.

Ad

The 32-year-old contender even proclaimed that he will dominate Kadestam, as he stated during a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I'm going to win. If it's gonna be a decision, I'm gonna dominate. If it's going to be a knockout, it's me. If it's a submission, it's me."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.