"Bigger, better, faster" Isi Fitikefu all in to upset Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31: "It's kill or be killed"

Australian-Tongan MMA contender Isi Fitikefu is eyeing to extend his current unbeaten run to three under the world's largest martial arts organization on May 2, as he takes on the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in an all-important battle at ONE Fight Night 31.
Fitikefu heads into the match against Kadestam as the considerable underdog, but he doesn't mind it because his mentality remains the same. He is even confident that he can put the Swedish MMA star to sleep in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand
'Doxz' proclaimed this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, saying:
"Every time I'm coming in, I'm coming bigger, better, faster, hungrier. My mentality has been always the same. It's kill or be killed. And I'm not the one getting killed."
Isi Fitikefu absorbed a close split decision loss in his first match in the promotion to Ruslan Emilbek Uuli, but has since found his footing by winning his next two bouts against Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka.
Isi Fitikefu confident about his chances against Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 31
The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange representative is confident that he can beat the former welterweight MMA king wherever their fight may be, either through a finish or through the judges' decision.
The 32-year-old contender even proclaimed that he will dominate Kadestam, as he stated during a recent interview with ONE Championship:
"I'm going to win. If it's gonna be a decision, I'm gonna dominate. If it's going to be a knockout, it's me. If it's a submission, it's me."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.