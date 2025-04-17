Isi Fitikefu is excited to test his mixed martial arts skills against a former world champion in his scheduled match next month. He said it is a grand opportunity to see where he is at this stage of his journey in the multifaceted sport.

"Doxz' is slated to compete at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his showdown with 'The Bandit,' Fitikefu expressed his excitement over pitting his skills against a highly accomplished MMA fighter, saying:

“Like, it gives you butterflies in your stomach because you know you’re gonna get the best. And when the test is higher, then you rise to the occasion as well.”

In Kadestam, Isi Fitikefu is up against one of the longtime and battle-tested campaigners in ONE Championship. The Swedish fighter was last in action in ONE in May 2023, where he knocked out Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Isi Fitikefu looks to sustain winning run at ONE Fight Night 31

Entering ONE Fight Night 31, Isi Fitikefu won back-to-back matches and is now looking to sustain it and fortify his standing in the welterweight MMA lane.

His latest victory came in September last year in the United States, defeating Japanese Hiroyuki Tetsuka by decision. It was in follow-up to his opening-round submission victory over Brazilian Valmir Da Silva in April 2023.

The consecutive victories marked a turnaround for Australian-Tongan Fitikefu, who opened his ONE campaign in November 2022 with a split decision loss to Ruslan Emilbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, Isi Fitikefu had an undefeated professional record of 7-0.

