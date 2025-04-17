"I'm gonna dominate" - Isi Fitikefu guarantees victory in every possible scenario vs Zebaztian Kadestam in Bangkok

Isi Fitikefu has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of his high-stakes clash with former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

The Australia-Tonga representative faces his toughest test yet under the ONE Championship spotlight, but his confidence to rack up the biggest win of his career is right there at the top.

His welterweight MMA tie against 'The Bandit' will be part of ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

"I'm going to win. If it's gonna be a decision, I'm gonna dominate. If it's going to be a knockout, it's me. If it's a submission, it's me," declared the 32-year-old during a pre-fight exchange with the promotion.

Isi Fitikefu's bold prediction comes as he looks to make a definitive statement in the organization's welterweight ranks.

'Doxz' also knows a win over the former world title holder will earn him more than just a third successive triumph on the global stage – it will move him closer to divisional king Christian Lee.

Based on his dominant triumph over Valmir Da Silva, a first-round submission finish, and his unanimous decision victory over Hiroyuki Tetsuka, the former rugby talent has all the weapons needed to take home a commanding win over Kadestam when he laces the four-ounce gloves on May 2.

Isi Fitikefu and Zebaztian Kadestam's keys to victory

Isi Fitikefu vs. Zebaztian Kadestam should treat the fans to non-stop action on the feet.

Kadestam's knockout power and potent striking could help him bag a massive win. The big Swede is good at creating angles to bait and counter, and he should have a field day against someone who carries a lesser pace.

That said, Fitikefu's chin has been tested in the past. The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Smeaton Grange athlete may lack in power compared to Kadestam, but his scorching right hand will be there whenever 'The Bandit' leaves himself exposed.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, live in the U.S. primetime for free.

